GQG Partners LLC Sells 117,265 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,265 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,820,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804,368. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

