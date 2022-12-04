GQG Partners LLC Sells 4,063,295 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,063,295 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $201,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 3,138,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,883. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

