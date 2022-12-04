Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 795.50 ($9.52) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,272 ($15.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 723.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Grafton Group

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.79), for a total value of £1,227,000 ($1,467,878.93). In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($89,723.65). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.79), for a total value of £1,227,000 ($1,467,878.93).

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.