Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 25,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of several research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

