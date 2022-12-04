Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GKSGF remained flat at 24.10 on Friday. Grenke has a one year low of 24.10 and a one year high of 24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 30.29.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

