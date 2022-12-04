Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grenke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GKSGF remained flat at 24.10 on Friday. Grenke has a one year low of 24.10 and a one year high of 24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 30.29.
About Grenke
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grenke (GKSGF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.