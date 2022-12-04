Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grenke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GKSGF remained flat at 24.10 on Friday. Grenke has a one year low of 24.10 and a one year high of 24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 30.29.

About Grenke

(Get Rating)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.