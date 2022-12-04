Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.07 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $2.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00449090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00846471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00652024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00247487 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

