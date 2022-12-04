Grin Market Cap Tops $4.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00450528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00113751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00833652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00648507 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00245331 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

