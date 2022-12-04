Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNAC remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Friday. 215,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

