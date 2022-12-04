Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.0 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at 1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.64. Grupo Herdez has a twelve month low of 1.18 and a twelve month high of 2.14.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Herdez (GUZOF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.