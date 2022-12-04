GSK (NYSE:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,535 at Morgan Stanley

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

