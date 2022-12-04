GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

