Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,126,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 9,411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Haier Smart Home Trading Up 2.2 %

HRSHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.