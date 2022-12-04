Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 25 by Analysts at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 23.75 ($0.28).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 23.55 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

