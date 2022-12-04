Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HROWL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 3,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

