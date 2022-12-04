Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,156 shares of company stock worth $1,555,959. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Trading Up 3.5 %

Haynes International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $50.47. 56,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 5.74. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.