Head-To-Head Comparison: Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empiric Student Property and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 8.93 $189.09 million $0.60 54.90

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent 15.90% 3.55% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Empiric Student Property and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 10 0 2.63

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Empiric Student Property on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

