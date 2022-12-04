Head-To-Head Contrast: Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ambac Financial Group and Radian Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Radian Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Radian Group has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Radian Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Radian Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28% Radian Group 63.74% 22.71% 12.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Radian Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.61 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.29 Radian Group $1.33 billion 2.24 $600.67 million $4.43 4.29

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radian Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radian Group beats Ambac Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage banks, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The company's Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution and traditional signing services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as software as a service solutions. This segment serves consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.