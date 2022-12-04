HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 308,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

HSTM stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $781.67 million, a PE ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

