Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 316,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $256.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

