HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 during trading on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

