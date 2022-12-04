HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 during trading on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
