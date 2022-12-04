HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €27.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

HelloFresh Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HFG opened at €25.43 ($26.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €19.94 ($20.56) and a 12-month high of €90.66 ($93.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.19.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

