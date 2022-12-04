Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $1.69. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 275,701 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTG. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Heritage Insurance Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
