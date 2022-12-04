Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,296,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

