Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.
iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance
iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.
