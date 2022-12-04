Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $152.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

