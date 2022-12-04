Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

