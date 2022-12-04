Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.