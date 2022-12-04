HI (HI) Trading 28.1% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $69.82 million and $655,424.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,282.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00242986 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02408798 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $808,985.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

