Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 196,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

