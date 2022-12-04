Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Critical Comparison

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.70 $4.78 million N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 0.58 -$63.18 million ($0.92) -1.59

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% ThredUp -31.28% -51.02% -26.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 333.79%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop beats ThredUp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

