HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 31,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 5,259,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,643. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

