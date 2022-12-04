Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 364,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $79.11. 138,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,991. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $399,248. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

