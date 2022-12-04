Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 364,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $79.11. 138,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,991. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group
In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $399,248. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
