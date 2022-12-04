HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.65

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.65 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 231.12 ($2.76). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 396,245 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.65.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

