Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HYMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,642. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,681,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,205.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

