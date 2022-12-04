iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 830,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -3.79.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

