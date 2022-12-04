Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

