Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ILMN opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
