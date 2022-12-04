Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMCR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.47. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $69.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

