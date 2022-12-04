Immutable X Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.29 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $291.02 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

