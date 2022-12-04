InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in November

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 78,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

IFIN stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,045. InFinT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

