Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Infobird Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.