Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Innovid Stock Down 4.2 %

CTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 281,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Innovid has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.75.

Get Innovid alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Innovid by 34.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovid by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovid by 398.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Innovid

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.