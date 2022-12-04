Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 43,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $493.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

