Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,842. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,384 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $18,781.20.
  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,871.52.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino acquired 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

