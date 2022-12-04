Insider Buying: Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires £100,000 in Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) insider Charles Skinner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($119,631.53).
Charles Skinner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 24th, Charles Skinner acquired 16,556 shares of Marlowe stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £99,998.24 ($119,629.43).
MRL opened at GBX 480 ($5.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £460.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. Marlowe plc has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 723.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 763.44.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
