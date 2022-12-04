Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.