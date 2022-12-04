Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.73% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,433. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.