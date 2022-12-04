ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in November

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,832,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.3 days.

ioneer Stock Performance

Shares of ioneer stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,232. ioneer has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of 0.38.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

