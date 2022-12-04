iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,314.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.