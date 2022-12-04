iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Boosted by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 1,680,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

